′Modern Art for Kids′- Inspiring Ideas to Create Together

Modern Art for Kids Hands-On Art and Craft Activities Inspired by the Masters by Stephanie Ho Poon (Author)

The Art Stars series introduces kids to art history through illustrated biographies of influential artists, paired with hands-on activities inspired by their work.

Stephanie Ho Poon is an art historian with a double master’s from the University of Cambridge and the Sotheby′s Institute of Art. Her take on the artist is somewhat different from other art-making books I’ve had the chance to encounter. Her focus is more on the critical aspects that define certain styles, such as Fauvism or Orphism, and on the biographies of key artists like Sonia Delaunay, than, say, the artwork itself and how a kid can paint like a master.

This would be a great addition to an art teacher′s library because the biographies, illustrations, and information are good: short, accurate, and expressive. Suppose you have been struggling to connect the artist with the work. In that case, this book has valuable inspiration about modern artists, starting with the impressionist (Degas, Monet) to the abstract movement of the early 20th century (Dadaism, Post-Impressionism, Orphism), to Pop Art and Minimalism.

The art-making proposals range from process-oriented exploration (colored sand for swirly skies like Van Gogh′s), experimental collages, and some games like dressing your statue as a ballerina in the Degas style. It is one of the few art books for kids that take on minor figures of modern art (like Giacomo Balla) into account, alongside big names such as Frida Kalho or Andy Warhol.

Modern Art for Kids is available since April 25, 2023.

Publisher: Quarry Books

Publish Date: April 18, 2023

Pages:128 pages

EAN/UPC: 9780760382073

BISAC Categories: Arts, Crafts & Hobbies, Go To Subject AreaKids & Teens

