Hub Games Asks You to Donate to Earthquake Relief

Jonathan H. Liu

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria in February had an enormous impact and displaced countless people, and a month later aid is still desperately needed. The board game publisher Hub Games is doing their part by offering a free copy of their game Prism Arena to those who make a donation of at least $20 to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Prism Arena

Prism Arena is a kid-friendly cartoon combat game that was released in 2020 but never got a proper retail release due to the pandemic, but has a theme about becoming a Guardian of Hope—the characters battle to make each other stronger. At the Hub Games donation page, you can choose a donation level and the DEC will receive 100% of the donation, and then you can pay $6 to have a copy of the game shipped to you or a friend (US addresses only). Or, if you don’t live in the US, you can have your copy donated to The Spiel Foundation, a non-profit organization that sends game bundles to various places like hospitals, senior centers, prisons, and libraries.

Visit the Hub Games donation page for more information.

