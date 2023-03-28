Highlights from the 2023 Dungeons and Dragons Direct

The latest Dungeons and Dragons Direct has been released, and this time, it is a doozie. For the first time, a Dungeons and Dragons movie is getting Magic: the Gathering cards, Wizards of the Coast is partnering with Mojang, and players will get to playtest the first official Dungeons and Dragons virtual play space available on all gaming platforms. Read on for a breakdown of critical news topics.

Minecraft Comes to Dungeons and Dragons

There’s a notable feature of Minecraft’s latest DLC. This collaborative work with Wizards of the Coast brings Dungeons and Dragons characters, spells, and even monsters to life in a story-mode adventure. Read our deep-dive for more information.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Get a peek at the Dungeons and Dragons movie featuring portrayals of iconic characters by world-class actors. Viewers will recognize Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Justice Smith in their bid to save the world from its greatest-ever evils. You might even get a glimpse of Revel’s End, featured in the recent release of Keys from the Golden Vault adventure “Prisoner 13.”

Hasbro Toys

Two sections of the release discuss new toys for collectors to, well, collect! First we see the new Hasbro lineups, starting with figures from Honor Among Thieves, the Dungeons and Dragons classic cartoon, and even info on how to get your own Xanathar (complete with fish tank), Owlbear, and Displacer Beast (as featured in the film). Later on, we see a faux-news release showing off oversized toys modeled after the Mimic and a baby Owlbear.

Magic: the Gathering

To celebrate the film release, the creative folks at M:tG have designed six Legendary Creature cards, available in foil and standard varieties now. You can buy them at MagicSecretLair.com. Each card features recognizable likenesses of the actors’ portrayals of their characters, with unique Color, Race, and features which bring each hero to life.

D&D Digital Play Space

In development now, the D&D Digital Play Space is a cross-platform tool that allows Dungeon Masters and players to connect in a shared environment, complete with everything needed to play. Players can import their characters from DnDBeyond, and DMs will have unparalleled control over the monsters and environments. This product is run on Unreal Engine 5, and allows for sound effects, weather (including raining fire), animations for the various monsters and environments.

D&D 50 Year Documentary

Joe Manganiello appears to discuss his upcoming documentary which he is directing and producing after playing Dungeons and Dragons for nearly 40 years himself. He and his brother are collaborating with creators in countless fields to demonstrate the breadth and depth of the fanbase, and its incalculable impacts on modern culture.

35 Years of Drizzt

After 35 years of writing novels about his iconic character Drizzt, R. A. Salvatore gives an interview on what it means to him to write Drizzt, and what is coming up in the future of his beloved world.

Mysteries of the Multiverse

In a move reminiscent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford appeared to announce a coming-together of 10 years of published material in 5th Edition to reveal what, exactly, all the black Obelisks are that players have seen featured in so many settings since 2014.

Key announcements include:

• Keys from the Golden Vault – available now, and featured in Honor Among Thieves

• Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants – featuring the origins and histories of the Giants

• Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk – this work starts tying in the various incarnations of the black obelisks mentioned above

• Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse — Return to Sigil and various planes of existence

• Deck of Many Things – delving into the story and history of this campaign-rocking magic item that is the joy or bane of so many players and their games

The Return of Vecna

In 2023, the works mentioned above will feature events building to the return of Vecna in 2024. The evil deity is featured showing a gloved fist, not unlike Thanos of the MCU. But unlike the Infinity Gauntlet, it is Vecna’s body that is the true danger, as Vecna’s Eye and Hand are some of the most iconic and dangerous magic items available in Dungeons and Dragons.

We hope you enjoyed this highlight of the Dungeons and Dragons Direct. You can view the entire video on YouTube at this link. If you want more information on any of these topics, check out DnDBeyond for more information.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

