Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt Review

I have lost count of how many times I’ve left the house and forgotten if I locked the door or how many times I’ve come home to an open house because my son forgot to lock up after taking the dog out. I realized it was time for a smart lock and the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt (retail $289) looked like it fit the bill.

What is the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt?

As the name implies, it’s a smart deadbolt that connects to your home’s WiFi and lets you manage it without being near the device. Connected to your Google Home, Alexa, or another smart home system, you can control it via app or voice. This replaces your standard deadbolt and includes a touchscreen number pad for entry without a key. You can use a key if you want, but the touchscreen and app make it more of a back up than the regular way you would enter.

It comes in two styles, Camelot and Century, as well as multiple finishes to match any style home.

In the box and the install

You get all the parts and pieces you need for the installation in the box. You will need your own screwdriver or drill to do the labor. It comes with a backup key in the event that the smart feature fails or the batteries die and the person who said they’d swap them out didn’t…(not that I have personal experience with this…).

The install was pretty easy. Some of the programming is done on the lock itself before the app install and that was a bit challenging because it wasn’t 100% clear with the steps. We had to figure out some of it on our own. I’ve already provided this information to Schlage behind the scenes, so hopefully it will be fixed in an update.

It operates on (4) AA batteries (I would pick up these rechargeable ones on Amazon).

My experience

This was love at first lock. After the install, it was smooth sailing from setting up access keys to locking it remotely.

The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt has a touch screen keypad that lets you or your assigned guests/key holders gain access to the home without a physical key. There is a physical key in the event of a failure, so make sure you keep that on you for emergencies (I’d make a back up as well).

The app lets you see the status of the lock, lock/unlock the door, manage the different locks, and assign codes to access the home without a key or the app.

The access codes feature is pretty nifty. These can be permanent digital keys or temporary ones. There was one day when my mom needed to come over to check on our pup, so I assigned her a code and told the app what time perimeters she was allowed to use it, including an expiration date. I was then given the option to send her a text message with the code and instructions on how to access our house with it.

Anytime someone unlocks or locks the door, those with the app are notified. I like this because when I’m at work, I can tell when my son has gotten up and taken out the dog because the lock tells me.

Not only does the lock work with an app, it also syncs with Alexa and Google Home. I have a shortcut in Google for bedtime that turns off all my lights and locks the doors for me. If you want to unlock via your Google Home or Alexa, you will need to specify a passcode for safety.

What I liked

When it comes to what I like about this lock, it boils down to the ease of checking my home and monitoring access remotely. My son can sometimes be absent-minded, and it worries me that he’s home alone and might forget to lock the door. And who hasn’t left for vacation and wondered if they remembered to lock all the doors?

It work seamlessly with both my iPhone and my Google Home set up as well. I like how I was able to set up my routines and make life a little easier.

What I didn’t like

As I mentioned above, programming was a little challenging. We got around it, but those who struggle with technology might need more help with this part.

Final thoughts

Things are worth what you are willing to pay for them based on your circumstances and I think the peace of mind and control that the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt gives me is worth the retail $286 price tag. It saved our tails a few times when my son forgot his keys or my mom forgot hers when she was coming over to check on our pup. I like that there is a backup key just in case. Overall, I’m happy with this upgrade to our home and would happily put one on all our doors. You can purchase your own Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt at your local lock retailer. See Schlage’s website for more details!

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



