Kickstarter Alert: ‘Kingdom Battle’ Is a Card Game of Strategy and Adventure

This post was sponsored by the ‘Kingdom Battle’ Kickstarter campaign and Mind Inventions.

We are happy to point you at a new family-friendly card game that has launched it’s funding project on Kickstarter: ‘Kingdom Battle.’

Kingdom Battle is a card game of strategy and adventure, with a twist of math! The game is geared for kids and families, is simple to learn, fun, exciting, and full of surprises. Battle using Character and Action cards to defeat your opponents. Practice addition, doubling and tripling the numbers while strategizing and bluffing your way to victory. Whoever gets the largest Kingdom by defeating and capturing the most Character cards wins. The battles in this game involve mighty armies, powerful magic, and a little bit of math. Each Character card in the game has three values for its Attack and Defense points. The cards are balanced to be equally strong in each level, but bigger numbers mean more complicated math and a better challenge for your brain!

The game is great for the whole family, including younger kids, with easy rules and scalable complexity for a range of player levels. Check out some videos of the gameplay:

The campaign is live now, and you get get a digital-only print-and-plan version for as little as $5, or a basic set that works for younger players for just $20. Check it out on Kickstarter!

