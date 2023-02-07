7 Things Parents Should Know About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (Spoiler-Free)

Note: There are no spoilers for this film in this article beyond what has already been shown or referenced in trailers, ads, and merchandise. (There may be spoilers for previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) content, however.)

1. Is it good? Will I like it?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is fine. It’s a fun way to spend two hours, but it’s not going to enrich your life to any noticeable degree. It’s a whole ton of plot with a tiny amount of character development—sort of the inverse of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in that regard—and enough special effects for at least four other superhero comic book-based movies.

I texted my (college-aged) kids when I got home that I couldn’t help but feel that the effects people deserved top billing over the actors, and I was only exaggerating a little. The acting is good, mostly, but the only actor who really stands out is Jonathan Majors (as Kang the Conqueror). Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) is as unremittingly likeable as always, and has one well-made scene in particular that must have been very difficult for him to film. Everyone else is fine, but not especially memorable.

It boils down to this: If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, and you plan to see any of the Phase Five movies (of which Quantumania is the first), you should go see it, because the filmmakers could truly not have made it any more obvious that the plot is setting things up for a series of followup movies. If you don’t feel a need to see every MCU movie, then wait for it to stream on Disney+ in a few months and decide whether or not to watch it then.

2. Should I take my kids to see it?

If they like strange creatures, wildly incomprehensible landscapes, and lots of things blowing up (which, since this is an Ant-Man movie, has more than one meaning), then sure, take them to see it. If they understood Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they’re likely to understand the plot of Quantumania, or at least the important parts of it. It does have some sexual innuendo (mostly from Bill Murray’s character, which should surprise exactly nobody), quite a few uses of the word “dick” in a non-sexual context, and a little bit of swearing, but that’s about all that most people might find objectionable.

3. What do my kids and I need to have watched before we see it?

Well, of course you should see Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, for obvious reasons. As mentioned above, seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be helpful as well. The events of Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War are referred to frequently, so having seen them fairly recently would help with following the plot. I would also highly recommend watching the Disney+ series Loki, because its first season finale is where the villain of Quantumania (sort of) first appears, and the end-credits scene will probably make no sense at all if you aren’t at least somewhat aware of what happens in the series.

4. When is a good time for a restroom trip?

Honestly, the plot is pretty much non-stop, but I’m sure that, if you miss a few minutes here or there, you’ll be able to figure out what’s going on very quickly on your return. I would just recommend going before the movie’s climax starts, which you will absolutely see coming.

5. How many credits scenes are there?

There are two: One mid-credits and one at the very end of the credit roll. As noted above, be sure you’ve seen Loki, or the second scene will make very little sense to you.

6. Is it worth paying more to see it in IMAX or 3D?

I saw it in regular-size 2D, and it was visually spectacular. Since the visual spectacle is really the chief reason to see the movie in the theatre at all, I would definitely recommend seeing it in IMAX and/or 3D if you can.

7. Will I like/understand it better if I’ve read the comic books?

I don’t think so. Having some idea of who/what M.O.D.O.K. is before seeing Quantumania is somewhat useful, but since his origin is drastically changed from the comic books, it’s only really helpful in that you’ll see him coming before you otherwise would. Having some notion of who Kang the Conqueror is helps make his story in the movie make more sense, but he too is changed quite a bit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres tonight, February 16, 2023, and is rated PG-13. It’s far from the best MCU movie, but it’s not the worst, either. If you’re an MCU fan, you won’t regret going to see it; if you’re not, keep your money and watch it on streaming in a few months if you want. Also, for fun, you can sound smart if you point out that “ant” and “man” both appear, in that order, in “Quantumania.”

Disclosure: I was invited to a free preview screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. All opinions expressed here are my own.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



