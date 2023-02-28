′Trick Pony′- The Journey Back to Our First Love

Trick Pony by Greg Lockard (Author), Will Dennis (Editor), Anna David (Artist, Colorist), Lucas Gattoni (Letterer)

This is a delicate work portraying a gay rodeo star with mismatched eyes. His name is Jimmy Thomas and his way of life is a fast one: when not on the saddle, he enjoys life, alcohol, and partying until he falls over. It is as if he is running away from something, shifty and uneasy, like a skittish horse ready to bolt.

When they tell him that his father is at the hospital, he decides to drop everything and just go home, on horseback! And this horse ride will turn into a journey of self-discovery that got me thinking a lot about psychedelic drugs.

There are lots of sensual scenes in it, with naked bodies and kisses, but it is not at all crass, it is delicate: the colors, and the caresses, are barely suggested. I would advise it for 16+ and have to commend the authors for writing such a thoughtful graphic novel on the subject of loss and first love.

It definitely has a Brokeback Mountain vibe: there is a broken heart and regret at the bottom of it all. As Lockard says:

“Jimmy’s adventure is about self-fulfillment on the path to making your dreams come true… and accepting that some shadows are going to follow you for life.”

It is an interesting journey, a mixture of a fever-induced dream, a daydreaming fantasy, and the gorgeous landscapes of the Western cowboy scenes, that fill you with nostalgia. Jimmy must look hard into his past, make peace with his decision in life, and come to terms with himself—it is the only way forward.

Another interesting take is the support of Jimmy by his family when he is a teenager and onwards. I would argue that it is not safe to throw yourself at relationships the way that Jimmy does; the graphic novel makes a good point of showing that it has nothing to do with the family, sometimes it is the fear of getting your heart broken all over again.

Trick Pony is available since February 28, 2023.

Genres: Self Discovery- LGBT+

Page Count: 125 pages

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0BF3YS1P2

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Greg Expectations, LLC

Featured image by Anna David, all images belong to Comixology Originals

