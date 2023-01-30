Stay Warm with the Solaris Max Space Heater by Dreo

With winter upon us and temperatures dropping, many of us are looking for ways to keep warm without breaking the bank. Heating an entire home or apartment can cause power bills to rise. Sometimes you only need to heart the area in which you are in while using a lot less power in the process. Dreo’s Solaris Max Space Heater is designed to get that job done.

What Is the Dreo Solaris Max?

The Solaris Max space heater is produced by Dreo and designed to heat a space quickly and with less noise than traditional space heater. The device has three different modes and three different heat settings to fit your particular needs. It can be used to heat the room you are currently occupying so you can run the home heating unit at a lower temperature. No need to heat rooms that no one is using. It also is great for heating a room at work. The Dreo Solaris Max space heater is currently available directly from the Dreo store on Amazon and sells for $84.99. There is currently a 10% discount which takes the price of the Solaris Max down to only $76.

Product Components and Specs

Here is what you get in the box:

1 Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater

1 Remote Control​​

1 CR2025 Lithium Battery​​ (in remote control)

The Solaris Max stands 24 inches high and has a 8 inch diameter base. This small footprint takes up less space than traditional boxy heaters. The Pilot Max also has a modern look which fits in with most décor. When running, this space heater is fairly quiet at just 37.5 decibels. It heats up to 75℉ in just 2 seconds and puts out warmth at 10 feet per second. A digital display at the front of the top of the heater shows the current mode and setting. Touch sensors on either side of the display form the control panel. The included remote control has all of the same functions as the control panel on the heater. In addition, you can also silence the beeps when pushing the buttons on either the remote control or the control pad on the fan with the mute button.

How to Use the Dreo Solaris Max

The Solaris Max is ready to use out of the box. There is no assembly required. Just unpack the space heater, plug it directly into a wall outlet, not a power stirp or extension cord, and the space heater is ready to go.

Using either the remote control or the controller on the Solaris Max, you can cycle through 3 different modes with the mode button. In Power Heat mode, you can select from three heating levels: H1, H2, and H3 which adjust the power of the heating element between 700W, 900W, and 1500W respectively. In this mode, the Solaris Max will run at that level constantly. You can cycle through the levels by pressing the ‘+’ or ‘-‘ buttons. Economy is the second mode. It will heat up a space to a set temperature, automatically adjusting the power levels. Once it reaches the desired temperature, the heating element turns off and the fan continues to run to circulate the air. The heating element then turns on as needed to maintain the set temperature. The desired temperature can be selected using the ‘+’ or ‘-‘ buttons and ranges from 41℉ to 95℉ which can be adjusted in 1℉ increments. This mode uses higher power levels at the start and as the room approaches the desired temperature, the Solaris Max goes to a lower power level until the desired temperature is reached. The Fan Only mode just runs the fan with no heat. This is useful if the space is getting too warm or if you just want to circulate the air without additional heat. by pressing the ‘+’ or ‘-‘ buttons.

The Solaris Max also allows you to set a timer for the space heater to run before it shuts off automatically. The timer can be set in one hour increments from 1 to 12 hours. Just press the timer button on the control panel or remote control to cycle through the options. When the timer runs out, the heater will shut off automatically. When not using the timer, the Solaris Max will automatically shut off after 24 hours. Whenever the space heater turns off, it will always run the fan for 30 seconds after the heating element deactivates in order to help cool down the unit. In order better heat an entire room, the space heater can rotate back and forth. You can turn on oscillation by pressing the corresponding button. Once this has been turned on, the heater will rotate through a 70 degree arc.

Why You Should Get the Dreo Solaris Max

Our family has used space heaters for a number of years. While we have a whole house HVAC unit that works well, sometimes there is no need to heat the entire house if only one room is currently being used or the inhabitants of an area would like it a bit warmer than the rest of the house. I have had the opportunity to use other products by Dreo and have been impressed by both their design and function. When I received the Solaris Max right as the weather was turning cold, I had high expectations. Once I started using it, I was not disappointed. The Solaris Max uses Dreo’s patented air duct technology, the same as used on some of their fans and air purifiers. This allows the space heater to cycle air efficiently while not making much noise. Also, the ability to circulate air helps heat up a space faster than a traditional radiant heater without a fan.

The power heat mode with the three different levels works great when you are trying to heat a part of a much large space such as in a large unheated room or garage. It also works great on a patio. For rooms of 100 to 270 square feet, I really like the economy mode. I am actually using it as I write up this review in my office at home and it is keeping me at a comfortably warm 74℉. With the economy mode, I don’t have to worry about changing the power setting as I get too warm or cold. I just set it at the temperature I want and it stays at that level without any additional attention from me.

One of my concerns when using a space heater is the danger of fire. The Solaris Max has some great safety features to address this. First there are sensors on the PTC ceramics of the heating element as well as the case. If the temperature ever exceeds 158℉ on the PTC ceramics or 122℉ on the case, the device will automatically shut down. This also keeps the case from getting too hot to touch. Since the Solaris Max has a tower design, there is a chance it could get knocked over. Once again, Dreo has installed sensors for this purpose. If the unit ever tips more than 45 degrees from vertical in any direction, the space heater automatically shuts down the heating element and then runs the fan for an additional 30 seconds to help cool down the unit before turning off. Since I am curious, I tested this out. While I did not knock the space heater over, I leaned it over in two different directions and each time as it approached horizontal, a ‘P4’ appeared on the display, the code for tip over protection, and the fan begin cooling down as the fan ran for half a minute.

My family and I have been impressed with the Solaris Max. It meets all of our qualifications for a space heater in that it is easy to use, it has safety features, and it efficiently heats the room where it is being used. During the holidays our adult daughter and her husband used it in the guest room to keep the room a bit warmer than the rest of the house for our grandson. I use it in my office and even in the master bathroom so I don’t step out of the shower to a cold room. The Solaris Max is powerful enough to heat most rooms in a home. Dreo also offers other space heaters for smaller spaces with many of the same features. If you are in need of a space heater, then I recommend the Solaris Max by Dreo.

Check out the Dreo store on Amazon for more information and to make a purchase.

You can also watch this video to learn more about the Dreo Solaris Max space heater.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

