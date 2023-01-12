Return to Middle Earth With ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – Season One – Original Soundtrack 2XLP

One of the biggest television events of last year was the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime. While film trilogy composer Howard Shore contributed the main title theme for the series, the prolific Bear McCreary composed hours of music for the score.

Mondo Music is releasing a 2XLP soundtrack, which includes Shore’s theme and McReary’s music for the series. Also on the soundtrack is the Fiona Apple song “Where the Shadows Lie”, and two performances by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actors. The 2XLP soundtrack is available on the Mondo Records site for $40. For those without record players, there is also a 2XCD soundtrack available for $25. You can listen to the various tracks here:

Inside of the striking slipcover featuring an image of the elf Galadriel, you’ll find two vinyl LP’s in 140 gram Mondo Exclusive colorway. Fittingly, the first of the LP’s looks like molten gold, while the other more closely resembles one of the forged rings of power.

A nice bonus inclusion is an insert with full credits for the album printed over gorgeous images from the television series.

With the unique look of the vinyl and the excellent score, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season One – Original Soundtrack 2XLP is a must-have for fans of the Amazon Prime television series. And it will help tide you over during the long wait for season 2.

For more information or to purchase The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season One – Original Soundtrack 2XLP, head to the Mondo Music website.

