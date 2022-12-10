Vera Bradley: ‘The Mandalorian’ Collection — This Is the Way!

Grogu and the Mandalorian have arrived at Vera Bradley with the latest in Vera’s Limited Edition Star Wars line. With four different patterns, including a holiday variation, this is the collection you are looking for.

What Makes Vera Bradley Stand Out?

Vera Bradley is an affordable designer that has bags for the everyday person. Many of the bags are machine washable (cold water, then line/air dry) and some are made with recycled cotton. I like that their bags are sturdy but still soft as well as lightweight. They are easy to carry, come in a wide range of styles and collabs (including Disney), and have a range of bag styles to choose from. I was first introduced to Vera Bradley at the Disney Springs store in Orlando, Florida, and I make a point to stop by anytime I hear a new Disney or Star Wars line comes out. The store staff is helpful in finding the bag I need and will even go in the back and look for the placement I want.

What Is Included in the Collection?

The Mandalorian collection includes a variety of items from bags to journals to clothing, all in a wide range of size options.

The Star Wars Large Travel Duffel Bag in Fleece ($140) will hold everything you need for a weekend away and then some. I could easily see my husband and me sharing all that space for three days of exploring the galaxy. (The best part is that it’s washable!)

If it’s just you traveling, one person could easily put all their stuff in the Weekender Travel Bag ($160), made with recycled cotton. This bag has a more sturdy form, while the duffel bag isn’t as stiff. For a day out with the younglings, my pick of the litter is the Bucket Crossbody Bag ($105). Looking for a holiday wallet? Look no further than the holiday-themed Zip ID case ($25), and if you need something to carry some coins or earbuds, the Star Wars Bag Char for AirPods ($30) is a fun way to keep them close by and safe.

And while all the bigger bags are great, the smaller pieces have my heart right now. The Travel Pill Case ($32), Coin Purse Bag Charm ( $25) (with a holiday theme), and Whimsy Cosmetic Case ($60) have my wallet screaming. Not to mention the cozy Textured Fleece Grogu robe ($75)—complete with EARS! (As seen in the holiday gift guide this year!)

Where Can You Buy The Mandalorian Collection?

The Mandalorian Collection is available online at your local Vera Bradley store or online. If you want to get something before Christmas, hurry and get your order in by noon on December 16th for guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery (when choosing the free economy ground shipping). If you need extra time to pay for all the goodies, check out AfterPay! Vera Bradley accepts it in stores and online.

Vera Bradley’s Return Policy

If you need to return your purchase for whatever reason, Vera Bradley offers a 60-day return window with the original Vera Bradley receipt or online packing slip. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of returning it via the online method, you can locate your local Vera Bradley store and they will be happy to help you.

If you are looking for a quality Star Wars item to give or receive this year, I highly suggest The Mandalorian Collection from Vera Bradley. This is the way!

