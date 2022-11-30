‘Tis the Season for Geeky Holiday Gifts From Mondo

Black Friday is over. Cyber Monday has passed you by. But let’s be honest…did you actually find all the goodies you wanted to purchase for your geeky relatives and friends already? Here’s a few of the offerings currently available and ready to ship from Mondo this holiday season.

Batman Returns – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Featuring an iconic soundtrack by Danny Elfman and art by Killian Eng, this 2-LP soundtrack costs $35 and is available here.

The soundtrack is available in two different versions: classic 180 gram black vinyl, and 180 Gram 30th Anniversary colored vinyl.

Jaws – Laurent Durieux – 1000pc Jigsaw Puzzle

This challenging 1000-pc jigsaw puzzle is based off of a 2013 poster by artist Laurent Durieux. When completed, the image is 20″ wide and 28″ tall. A mini poster is included to help with completing the puzzle. It is available for $20 and can be found here.

King Ghidorah Tiki Mug

This stoneware ceramic Tiki mug stands 8 3/4″ high, and can hold up to 26 ounces of your favorite beverage!

Designed after its Showa Era appearance by Hector Arce, the mug is sculpted by Tufan Sezer. King Ghidorah has a limited edition size of 1000, and costs $65. The Mondo webstore is showing a low stock warning on him, so if you’re a classic Godzilla fan, you might want to grab him soon.

Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure

Standing at 11.5″ and weighing in at a hefty 4 lbs, this sixth-scale action figure is based on Wolverine’s appearance from the 90’s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. Wolverine is sculpted by Tufan Sezer and Hector Arce, and painted by Hector Arce. The figure comes jam-packed with accessories:

Neutral Masked Head

Angry Masked Head

Logan Unmasked Head

Morph Head

Picture Frame with Scott and Jean Photo.

Thanksgiving Turkey Leg

Claw Energy with hands

Interchangeable claws

7 interchangeable hands: 2 fists, 2 neutral hands, 1 c-grip, 1 c’mere hand, 1 picture frame hand

Figure Stand The figure itself and the alternate looks are virtually the same as the Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition SDCC Variant that I reviewed earlier this year. This version retails for $200, and is available here. There’s also a low stock alert on the figure, so if you’re looking to start your X-Men: The Animated Series figure collection (more characters are coming soon) then grab Wolverine while you can. Those are just a few of the many great items you can find at Mondo. For more, head on over to the Mondo website and find your perfect geek gift today.

