Who Needs James Bond When You’ve Got ‘Swift & Hawk Cyberspies’

This post was sponsored by Candlewick Press.

When their parents are kidnapped on the same night, Caleb and Zen combine their considerable smarts for robotics and AI to find them in a world-hopping spy adventure for middle-grade readers.

The first in a new series Swift & Hawk Cyberspies hits the ground running when Caleb Quinn watches his mom confronted by shady characters from her work as a CIA agent and hears her recite, through his self-built surveillance technology, the code word she’d taught him – the one that means he has to get away NOW! Caleb catches up with his friend Zen, who knows a thing or two about taking care of herself, and with that, the ball is running on this fast-paced story of smart kids trying to save their parents (and maybe the world. Swift & Hawk Cyberspies is out now, and would make an excellent gift for any young and imaginative reader.

Here’s the official description:

When their families are violently kidnapped, Swift and Hawk—teen experts in AI and robotics—are plunged into a life-or-death rescue mission by the secretive Möbius group. Their journey takes them from hidden tunnels beneath the British Museum to the dangerous docklands of Amsterdam in search of the mysterious ship Nightfall. Caught in a treacherous world of spies and saboteurs, Swift and Hawk will be pushed to the limit as they follow a trail that leads to the remote island of Spøkelsøy—and straight into the hands of a dark and chilling enemy.

Swift & Hawk Cyberspies is a fast-paced spy adventure with cool technology (nanobots, artificial intelligence, quantum computers, and more) and an international feel that makes it a worthy successor to Spy Kids. It’s always nice to see science and technology presented as subjects that can help kids help themselves and the ones they love. Caleb and Zen are charming compatriots who don’t hesitate to jump into the fray when they’re needed. So, if you’re looking for a fun new adventure series for your kids, check out Swift & Hawk Cyberspies.

Book Details Hardcover | $17.99

Published by Walker Books US Nov 22, 2022 256 Pages | 5-1/2 x 8-1/4 Middle Grade (8-12) ISBN 9781536224153

