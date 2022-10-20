Preorders Now Available Through November 1st for ‘Dune: Imperium – Immortality’

The 2nd expansion to the GeekDad 2021 Game of the Year Dune: Imperium will be arriving here in the United States in mid-December, and you can preorder it right now at the Dire Wolf Digital Webstore.

Dune: Imperium – Immortality introduces the Bene Tleilax, a secretive group of genetically altered humans who pursue their own agendas.

From the Dire Wolf website:

As the Great Houses wage war, the Bene Tleilax advance their own agenda by trading in genetic innovations. Will you hire Face Dancer spies of unmatched skill? Regrow damaged tissue and organs? Or dare to employ people restored to life as gholas? Immortality expands Dune: Imperium in new directions. Make shadowy deals with the Tleilaxu to harvest genetic specimens. Unlock the potential of scientific research. Graft cards together to empower your Agents. Explore a universe of possibilities with Dune: Imperium – Immortality. MSRP $30. Shipping November/December 2022, depending on region. Anticipated US retail street date mid-December.

Additionally, if you preorder from the Dire Wolf webstore, you will receive the promo card Piter, Genius Advisor.

I will have a review available when the game hits store shelves. In the meanwhile, you can read my original review of Dune: Imperium, and my review of the first expansion, the GeekDad-Approved Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix.

Preorders for Dune: Imperium – Immortality will run through November 1st at the Dire Wolf Digital webstore.

