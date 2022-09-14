Take Power with You with the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

As electronics become ever more integrated into our daily lives and power outages more common due to high temperatures, wildfires, and severe weather, having a portable power station can bring peace of mind. A portable power station can even allow us to use our electrical devices and appliances when we are away from home in the outdoors. BLUETTI has recently released their EB3A portable power station which is small enough to take with you but can still power your devices whether away from electrical outlets or during an emergency.

What Is the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station?

The BLUETTI EB3A is a portable power station The BLUETTI EB3A is currently available from the BLUETTI Amazon store. The suggest retail price is $299. However, there is a $60 coupon on Amazon which drops the price down to only $239.

Product Components and Specs

The BLUETTI EB3A portable power station comes with the following:

EB3A power station

AC charging cable

Solar charging cable

User Manual

The BLUETTI EB3A weighs a bit over 10 pound with a length of 10 inches, and width and height of just over 7 inches. It uses LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries with a capacity of 268.8Wh with a life cycle of 2500+ recharge cycles to 80% original capacity. The EB3A offers several output features. There are two 120 volt / 5 Amp outlets for 600 watts total power. It uses a pure sine wave inverter for AC power. A single USB-C port with 100W max is complimented by 2 USB-A ports at 5V/3A which is perfect for charging cell phones and other personal devices. There is also a 12V/10A DC car outlet and two 12V/10A DC 5521 (5.5mm) outlets. If that were not enough, the top of the power station has a 15W max wireless charging pad. For charging the EB3A, there are inputs for the included AC or solar charging cables. A charging cable with plug for a cigarette lighter port to charge from your car can also be used, but is available separately for purchase. The power station also has a built in LED light which has dim and bright settings as well as an emergency setting that will flash out SOS in Morse code.

How to Use the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

The BLUETTI EB3A is quite easy to use. If you need to charge it using an AC outlet, just plug in the included AC charging cable and the EB3A will fully charge within 1.5 to 2 hours. Using the solar charging cable and your own 200W solar panels, it will take about 2 hours with prime sunshine and an ideal orientation. Charging it using a 12V car outlet will take about 3.5 hours. When charged, the EB3A can be used to power a number of your electrical devices and appliances. The two AC outlets can put out 120 volts with up to 600 watts of power. That is enough to run a 20W fan for 11 hours, a minifridge for 3-4 hours, or a CPAP machine for 9 hours. With the DC power through the three USB ports or the 12V outlets, you can charge a drone 4.5 times, a laptop 3.5 times, or a phone about 25 times. To begin sending power to a device, just connect it and then press either the AC power or DC power button. When the DC power is on, you can also set a phone, earbud charging case, or other device with wireless charging on the top of the power station to charge it.

The BLUETTI app lets you take more control over the EB3A. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Once installed, you can connect to the power station via Bluetooth. Then the EB3A can be connected to your Wi-Fi network so you can control it remotely. The app offers some great features. You can turn on and off both the DC and AC power and monitor how many watts of power you coming as input from either the grid or solar panels as well as how many watts of power are going out for both AC and DC. Within settings, you can choose from standard, turbo, and silent charging modes, and even control the LED light.

Why You Should Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station

The BLUETTI EB3A portable power station is a great device to take with you on the road, for recreation, or for an outing. It also provides peace of mind during a power outage. The pure sine wave AC output is desirable for several types of appliances and devices. This means that when the current alternates between positive and negative, the conversion from direct current flows in a smooth sine wave pattern rather than in blocky chunks. BLUETTI also offers larger power stations with more outlets and a greater watthour output for running more or larger appliances. The company’s solar panels are designed to work well with the EB3A and BLUETTI’s other power stations. By attaching the solar panels to the power station, you can recharge the EB3A while away from electric connections. In addition, you can even have power input and output at the same time, allowing you to charge up the power station while also using it to power a device. Amazon is currently running a special with a $100 coupon when you purchase the EB3A combined with the BLUETTI PV120 solar panels for a discounted price of $499.

I have been impressed while using the BLUETTI EB3A portable power station. It is small enough to make it easy to take with you in the car on trips, for camping, or even while going to the beach or lake. If you are going somewhere where open flames are not allowed to prevent wildfires, this power station can let you use a hot plate or electric kettle so you can have hot food and beverages. Run a fan in your tent or inflate a paddleboard at the water’s edge. As I use the EB3A, I find more and more uses for devices in places I would not normally think to have electricity. Since everyone in a family has a cell phone and earbud, especially if you have teens, this power station can charge several at the same time. Since it has the pass through ability to receive input while also providing output, you can even use the EB3A as a power converter. Use the car charging cable (available separately) to plug the power station into your car’s 12V outlet and then have access to 120 volts for your devices. If you are looking to bring electrical power with you while outdoors or would like a backup power source in case of a power outage or emergency, then I recommend the BLUETTI EB3A.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

