Re-Roll: Tabletop Game News for Early September 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the last few weeks.

Gaming News

Ravensburger announced the upcoming release of Disney Lorcana, the first Disney-themed collectible trading card game. According to the press release, the game “will feature beloved Disney characters in both original and reimagined art styles that live in an all-new world with unique and magical gameplay.” The release explains that the game will have players “take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana’s “The Great Illuminary,” a treasury of all Disney songs and stories ever made.” “Seven characters from Disney Lorcana will be revealed at D23. Disney Lorcana will be released globally in Fall 2023 and will be supported by four new card set releases each year as well as a robust organized play program.”

Stonemaier Games celebrates 10 years this month, and in commemoration of the event they are offering a series of new games and special offers. A new 1-2 player cooperative game, Smitten, was designed by Jamey Stegmaier for this celebration. The game will be included with any order from the company website once it’s available later this month. Between Two Cities Essential Edition, which combines the original game and the Capitals expansion into a single box, three new Rolling Realms promos based on A Feast for Odin, Honey Buzz, and Smitten, plus a digital rulebook featuring all promo realms so far are coming out this month as well. In addition, a 10% discount on all tangible webstore products applied to your cart (in addition to the 20% discount if you’re a Champion), a video showcasing the major events in the Stonemaier Games timelineover the last 3 years (part II of a previous video that covers the first 7 years), and a multiple-choice “how well do you know Stonemaier Games” quiz are available on the site now.

Asmodee has rebranded its digital arm, changing the name to Twin Sails Interactive. The company will “focus more on original content” moving forward.

According to Dicebreaker, Richard Garfield’s next entry in the King of Monsters series will be a co-op game called Monster Island. No other details, other than that the game will be released “soon”, were available.

Dicebreaker is also reporting that Orichalcum, the latest game from Kingdomino designer, is due to be released in the fourth quarter this year. The game, which takes place in the mythical kingdom of Atlantis, has players seeking a new home for their civilization.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Angela Leach played Cozy Juicy Real, Tentacle Town, and Battletech Alpha Strike.

Michael Pistiolas played Bardsung, Just One, Azul, Mystic Vale, and Ticket to Ride.

Jonathan Liu played Philosophy, Ahoy, Leviathan Wilds, Master Word, Picture Perfect, Bag of Chips, Clank!, Museum Suspects, Psychic Pizza Deliverers Go to the Ghost Town, RUN, Turtle Splash, Master Word, Catch the Moon, My Father’s Work, Northgard: Uncharted Lands, Oltréé, Ahoy, Dandelions, Dead & Breakfast, Luck: The Game, Just One, Leaf, Mosaic: A Story of Civilization, Museum Suspects, and Oceans: Legends of the Deep.

Robin Brooks played War of the Ring: The Card Game, Cascadia, Fire Team, and Get on Board.

Michael Knight played Almost Innocent, Trekking through History, Tiny Epic Dungeon, and Tiny Epic Zombies.

I played Terraforming Mars: Ares Expedition, Terraforming Mars, Deep Sea Adventure, Tricks and the Phantom, Nine Tile Panic, Quacks of Quedlinburg, Ricochet Robots, Slip Strike, Jurassic Park: Legacy of Isla Nublar, Cartographers, Eurorails, Merchants & Marauders, and The Palace of Mad King Ludwig. Ricochet Robots is our featured image.

