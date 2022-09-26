GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished 9.7″ Apple iPad Pro

Sporting a Retina display and 10-hour battery life, today’s Daily Deal, a refurbished 9.7″ Apple iPad Pro, will help you get things done for either work or relaxation. This device has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, internal speakers, and runs on iOS 12. It also has a front facing 5MP “FaceTime HD” camera for video chatting and a back 12MP “iSight” for snapping high quality pics; but, at this price, people will be snapping them up faster than the pictures. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



