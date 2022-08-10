GeekDad Daily Deal: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank

Wireless earbuds. You buy, you love them, then you lose them. Yep, we’ve been there, too. How about this time you don’t drop a fortune on name brands and just get something that works well. Today’s Daily Deal, Flux 7 TWS Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case and Power Bank, will help with that. These modestly priced earbuds feature a voice assistant, auto pairing, noise reduction and are IPX4 waterproof just like the big names. Plus, the battery will give you a full four hours of music or calling time and before needing to be popped back into their charging base. And we’ve got them in six assorted colors. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



