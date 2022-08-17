′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 30: The Secret of the Green Dragon- Part II′

Usagi Yojimbo # 30 Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Colorist: Hi Fi Design

Stan Sakai has the most difficult and amazing job in the world: he has to get up every day and think of a story.

Then he sits and gets to work, drawing, revising, and ensuring the story is both engaging and thrilling, packed with action and information about his favorite slice of time, Samurai-era japan.

Now, in the Green Dragon story arc, the least important thing is the jade jewel.

Merchant Awase, his family, and all his employees are dead, his shop has been ransacked. We now know that the Komori ninja are behind a secret document hidden in a jewelry box, perhaps the first time that a valuable piece of art is less valuable than its container.

Usagi will be saved by Chizu, former head of the Neko Ninja, and now they must escape. They have to take the document into capable hands and thwart the conspiracy within it. But the ninja bats of the Komori clan are in hot pursuit, and what comes is a series of attacks, reprieves, searches, and fights on the flight that are delicious to watch, especially because the winter lends beauty to each and every scene.

Will they be able to escape and reach their destination? After oozing the horses, it seems unlikely…

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 30′ is on sale since August 2022

AVAILABLE: August 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



