Playmobil Playland: ‘Water Park’ Themed Sets For Summer Fun!

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil has introduced the perfect line for summer – the water park! Our kids love anytime they can incorporate water play with their toys, so a whole line of toys intentionally designed to be used with water is an instant hit on our home. Couple it with the sporadic heat waves we are having this summer, and a little cool water fun is very welcome.

Check out our quick unboxing video that also highlights some of our favorite features (which we go into detail about below).

Specs

Sunburnt Swimmer

Product Number: 70112

Number of pieces: 18

Number of figures: 2 – 1 Adult Sunburnt Swimmer and 1 Child

Extras required: Water and Sunshine

Swimming Island

Product Number: 70613

Number of pieces: 24

Number of figures: 2 – 2 Children

Extras required: Water

Children’s Pool

Product Number: 70611

Number of pieces: 42

Number of figures: 3 – Mother, Child, and Baby

Extras required: Water

Small Pool with Water Sprayer

Product Number: 70610

Number of pieces: 65

Number of figures: 2 – 2 Children

Extras required: Water

Paddle Boat Rental

Product Number: 70612

Number of pieces: 91

Number of figures: 3 – 1 Adult and 2 Children

Extras required: Water

Water Park with Slides

Product Number: 70609

Number of pieces: 132

Number of figures: 2 – 1 Adult and 1 Child

Extras required: N/A

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1–5, these sets are all in the 2-3 range. Overall, most of the small pieces are decoration and easy to put together or setup. The bigger set pieces are all pretty straightforward and assemble with relative ease. The only two parts that were a little extra challenging and that the kids needed my help to assemble were the ropes on the Swimming Island and Small Pool, both which require tying several knots in small ropes, and the pumps on the Small Pool and Children’s Pool which are simple to assemble but require a bit of extra (adult level) force to snap the pumps into place.

Coolest Features

My personal favorite feature of all is the sunburnt swimmer. Perhaps its heavily influenced by my nostalgic remembering of my sun changing Zartan, but even the kids thought the guy who gets a real sunburn was really cool! The racoon eyes and flip flop lines to his sunburn are just icing on the cake and make it a great laugh as well.

Our second favorite feature is on the Small Pool with Water Sprayer set and its really a combination of features. The main feature of this set is a pump connected to a water sprayer. The water sprayer can be used to hit the target which then drips down into a bucket which tips over on unsuspecting park goers once its filled with enough water. The sprayer can also be used to spray the feathered shuttle across the rope on the set. And lastly, the sprayer can be connected into the stand to convert it into a shower. This set manages to get a lot of mileage out of one feature.

And third on our Top 3 features list is the big slide on the Water Park set. The big slide has a trap door on top that is activated by closing the giant angler fish’s mouth, launching your figure down the slide into the pool below.

It probably goes without saying that being able to fill these sets with water for water play is definitely on our list of cool features, but our kids also love to bring toys into the bathtub, so having many of these be actually workable floating toys, is also a really cool feature and huge benefit. The swimming island, paddle boats, and innertube all float even with figures in/on them.

Honorable mention goes to the rubber flip flops and cloth towels. For some reason unknown to me, the kids love that the sets come with “real towels” for the figures though they are too small and not absorbent enough to be functional as towels to dry off the toys after they’ve gotten thoroughly wet.

With all of the fun gimmicks and features across these sets, there was only one that was on the disappointing side — the hot tub. To get any volume of bubbles into the hot tub, I had to wail on the pump pretty hard and fast. The kids couldn’t really get flow of bubbles going and the ones any of us did get were too large to simulate hot tub bubbles and mostly served to knock over any figures in the hot tub. This one negative is pretty minor compared to all of the great fun to be had in these sets.

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



