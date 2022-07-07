Bring the Love and Thunder to the ELEGOO Mjolnir Printing & Painting Contest

Just in time for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in movie theaters, ELEGOO has teamed up with Do3D.com to bring us a contest worthy of the Asgardians!

Do3D.com is providing some free printable STL files of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. All you have to do is 3D print the model, paint it, and post the results, and you could win prizes ranging from 3D printing consumables up to the brand new ELEGOO Saturn 2 8K printer. I’m currently in the process of reviewing the Saturn 2, and early signs point to this being a 3D printer you will definitely want in your collection.

The competition runs through July 20th. Head on over to the ELEGOO Facebook contest post for more details on how to enter.

And finally, here’s a glance at the Mjolnir files, which you can download both with and without supports:

