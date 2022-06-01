Dan Noodle Loafs While Gina Wonders

The award-winning podcast “Noodle Loaf” celebrates the release of Echo Songs, Volume 2, featuring songs from the series, which is the creation of musician/educator Dan Saks. The tunes derive from his interactions with kids. His daughters Joni and Shiloh participate on many tracks, such as “I Like Fun” and the auto-tuned “I Got a Bicycle.” Conversations about neuro-diversity led to the thoughtful “Different Brains.” If you’re a newcomer to the Noodle Loaf mindset, it’s never too late to dip your toe, no matter how long you’re been noodling.
You can hear the Noodle Loaf podcast here or on Spotify. Find Echo Songs, Volume 2 on Dan’s website, Amazon, and Apple Music.
Here is the video for his song, “Oh Let Us Sing Of Dr. King”:
A trained music therapist based in Philadelphia, Gina Ferragame has released Wondering, her third collection of songs that allow kids to express themselves through freedom of movement. There’s a synergy between her tunes and “Music With Gina” classes for area toddlers. Gina also works with special needs, in hospice care, and in-patient hospital care such as emotionally disturbed adolescents and adults.