Review- ′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 4′: Loki′s Last Days

Norse Mythology III, Issue # 4 Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Galen Showman Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Galen Showman Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell, Lovern Kindzierski

This issue continues guiding us toward the fascinating story of the end of the world, Ragnarok. For it to happen, certain things and certain people must disappear first, and that includes Loki.

Maybe he feels guilty after having a hand on the permanent death of the beloved Balder. Maybe he has had too much to drink and has decided life is not worth living, and that the best way out of it is spitting at and insulting the gods.

He is confident that they will not kill him, (there was a sworn oath involved), but after doing his terrible tantrum he decides that the best course forward is to hide away in his home, and hope that they will forget about him.

Now this rendition is so fun, it involves a bit of a detective story and a bit of a tradition. It will simultaneously answer questions about how the salmon came to be, and how the fishing net was invented. It will also involve the first part of Loki′s banishment/punishment, and it involves his wife and his sons.

Loki is crafty and inventive, he has a dangerous habit of self sabotage and a personality problem. This issue illustrates perfectly why Tom Hiddleston portrays him so accurately. His carachter and weirdness is well portrayed here. Loki will never be bad or good, or black or white. He will always be both aspects of eevery issue. And he will definitely have a hand on the end of the world.

′Norse Mythology III, Issue # 4′ is on sale since May 11, 2022

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: May 11, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00910 1 00411

Featured image by Galen Showman, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



