On May the Fourth, Happy 12th Anniversary of the GeekDad Book

12 years ago, I had the surreal and rather delightful experience of publishing my first book, aka GeekDad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share. A lot of hard work went into that book, by me, and by a number of other GeekDad and GeekMom writers (former and current) who provided project ideas. I got to share the experience of developing a number of the projects in that book with my boys, who were 8 and 9 at the time. Now, they’re graduating college and grad school, and I feel much older while still marveling at how quickly the time has passed.

However, I continue to be really happy with that book. The contents are still sound and not too out-of-date, though if I were writing it today there would probably be more Marvel Cinematic Universe and new Star Trek references peppered in. I still take immense pride that a book written by geeky parents for geeky parents became a New York Times Bestseller and spawned two follow-ups, one of which led me to interact with such amazing people as Rod Roddenberry, Ken Jennings, John Kovalic, and David Hewlett. And now that my family has a country vacation home with a bit of land, I’m looking forward to returning to a few of those original projects with future geek-grandkids, especially flying a kite at night and the DIY slip ‘n’ slide!

So, if you’re looking for some fun, geeky projects do do with your kids, or a fun gift for the parent in your life (moms and dads alike), consider an oldie (but a goody), and check out GeekDad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share!

