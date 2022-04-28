′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 4′: The Komori Attack

Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 4 Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) David Petersen (Cover Artist)

The story arc continues where we left, with our hero trying desperately to reach an encampment before they are assaulted by the Komori or Bat Ninja clan.

Blood Wings Part 2 starts with Usagi being captured by this deadly ninja group. They have successfully killed the village chief′s son and no one can alert the encampment of the upcoming robbery.

What is worst is that the entire village′s survival is also at stake, the clan will destroy them just to avoid witnesses. Usagi must figure out a way out from his imprisonment and run back to them before they are all slaughtered.

The Chi no Tsubasa or Blood Wings are ruthless, and when the villagers fight back, the result will be very bloody indeed. Sadly, thewy will be able to succeed in their quest for gold.

The sleazy lord Hebi will be very pleased. Surely in an upcoming issue we shall see the confrontation between him, the Neko clan, the Komori clan (who are fighting to be of service to this Lord) and Usagi himself.

This issue is Good vs Evil in a very classic representation, just as Stan Sakai knows best to do and portray.

′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 4′ is on sale since April, 2022

AVAILABLE: March 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

