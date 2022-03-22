Review: Jim Henson′s ‘The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1’

Andre R. Fratinno (Author) Nori Retherford (Artist) Mike del Mundo (Cover Artist) Kieran Quigley (Colorist) and Jim Campbell (Letterer)

Jim Henson′s The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1 is the first issue of the new four-issue comic book series based on the classic and beloved television show: Jim Henson′s The Storyteller. The series will concentrate on tales about Shapeshifters from around the world, and will truly tell different stories, not adapt the television stories to comic form.

In this first story, we relive a classic Irish tale: Dain, the power-hungry magic uncle, wants to get at his princelings. The three sons and the daughter of King Lir.

Fionna is the oldest, followed by Aodh, Fiachra, and Conn. They will be taken far away from their castle, and thus be transformed into swans, but that is as far as he similarities go.

Fionna tries to find a way to break their curse, and the swan-children are forced to wander near and far for nearly a thousand years. That is, until they can all break into song, united, and find a saintly champion to aid them.

Jim Henson′s The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1 is on sale since March 2, 2022 exclusively at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore.

Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.

AVAILABLE: March 2, 2022

IMPRINT: BOOM! Studios

PAGE COUNT: 25

COLOR: FC

Archaia imprint

Featured image by Nori Retherford all images belong to BOOM! Studios

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



