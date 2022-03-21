Get Your Elder Gods to Go With ‘Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition’

While it’s nice to have big hardcover copies of rulebooks for tabletop roleplaying games in our libraries, it can be a real pain to schlep them around. Especially when you’ve got a whole stack of books that you’re bringing to your gaming session.

Sandy Petersen has a solution for you.

What Is Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos?

Originally published in 2018, Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos is a 426-page, hardcover sourcebook for roleplaying in the realms of H. P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos, but using the popular Dungeons and Dragons 5e ruleset. It contains new character classes, races, and spells for the players, as well as over 100 different monster statblocks, guidelines for incorporating dread and insanity into your campaigns, and advice on running a horror-themed adventure. It retails for $59.99, and is available on the Petersen Games webstore. A free PDF copy of the book is included with purchase.

What Is Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition?

The Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition contains the same material as the hardcover, but in a more compact, softcover form. Interestingly, the page count has slightly increased to 513 pages, likely to accommodate the change in dimensions. The edition is named after Brown Jenkin, the rat-like familiar of Keziah Mason in H.P. Lovecraft’s short story, Dreams in the Witch House.

Along with the Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition, you’ll also receive a bookmark that includes a statblock so that you can include Brown Jenkin in your games.

Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition retails for $29.99, and is available on the Petersen Games webstore. Like the hardcover edition, it also includes a free PDF version of the sourcebook.



Why You Should Pick Up Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition

If you’re plotting out a roleplaying campaign, having a hardbound sourcebook lying open on a table while you take notes is invaluable.

When it comes to carrying it around, or trying to read it in bed or pretty much anyplace where there isn’t a desk or a table, that same sourcebook is less than ideal.

With the smaller, softbound printing, Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition is both exceptionally portable and comfortable to hold while reading, whether it be in a hammock or on the couch. It’s also a terrific value, coming at at half the price of the hardcover but with all of the same content. To be fair, with the addition of that Brown Jenkin bookmark, you actually get just a little bit more content.

Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos was already a great way to roleplay in the worlds of H.P. Lovecraft. Now, with the Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition, bringing some Elder Gods into your tabletop roleplaying games is even more accessible.

If you’re interested in Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos: Brown Jenkin Pocket 5e Edition or any of the Cthulhu Mythos 5e products, head over to the Petersen Games website.

