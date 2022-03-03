′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 2′: A Kite Story

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) David Petersen (Cover Artist)

Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 2 continues with the series of classic Usagi reprints, now in full color, where we get to see our favorite bunny enjoy a series of stand-alone stories, some dramatic and some just outright fun!

In this second installment, A Kite Story, Usagi collides with two other individuals, one a kite maker, the other a gambler.

The kite-flying ceremony in Niigata Prefecture is a pretty famous one: Tako-kichi Matsuri, the crazy festival where giant kites known as Odako get to fly.

Tatsusaburo, the kite maker, will revel in telling us how much craftsmanship is behind each one of these giants, a true wonder. A bit I always enjoy when Stan Sakai decides to teach us something: the details are well presented and you just long to be able to make one giant kite yourself.

Up next comes the gambler, an infamous character by the name of Hatsu. He has been cheating gamblers from all their money thanks to a set of loaded dice, that is, until Miyamoto Usagi decides to alter his dice with a swift movement of his sword.

Of course he would lie and call in his aide all of the other gamblers, who begin to pursue Usagi. You just know that in a kite themed issue, a kite must intervene… and the results are hilarious.

Sometimes you just have to have fun.

′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 2′ is on sale since February, 2022

AVAILABLE: February 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



