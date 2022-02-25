Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 25, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 25, 2022.

Gaming News

Pandasaurus is 10 years old and is celebrating with a sale that runs through March 4.

Zombie-themed video game Dying Light is making its way to the tabletop. Glass Cannon Unplugged released a teaser video for the game on YouTube. Very few details of the game are currently available.

Board game fans of the long-running BBC series Coronation Street got an extra surprise last week when two of the show’s characters, Tim Metcalf and his mother Elaine Jones, poured over the rules and discussed playing Wingspan. Dicebreaker has an interview with the show’s creator, explaining why he chose Wingspan. (Mostly, because he’s just a fan of the game.) Wingspan is our featured image this week.

Prolific designer Reiner Knizia is bringing city-building to the city by the bay. In the aptly titled San Francisco, players work as urban planners in the city during the first half of the 20th century. While not specifically mentioned in the BoardGameGeek synopsis, the 20th century began with the city being almost entirely destroyed by an earthquake, so its growth in the decades that followed would make for some interesting potential. The game will be published by Rebel Studio and is set to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

The continuing fallout of Kickstarter’s controversial announcement to move to the blockchain entered a new phase this week, as the company published an update to its plan. The new announcement says that the company has heard the criticisms and will seek more community input, but it still fell far short of a full acknowledgment of the environmental impact of blockchain and left many in the community just as upset as before.

According to ICv2, Blue Orange Games, the makers of award-winning Kingdomino, is set to release two new matching games. Disc Cover has players choosing album cover cards to match playlists, while Tongues Out is a game about pugs targeted at younger audiences. Both games should be in stores later this year.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Escape Room in a Box: Time Drifters, Mind MGMT, Project L, Return to Dark Tower, Team UP!, Tsuro, and Ubongo 3D.

Michael Pistiolas played Aeon’s End: Outcast and Ticket to Ride.

Aaron Spurlock played Ming MGMT, Bristol 1350, Salem 1692, and Bonkers.

Robin Brooks played Lord of the Rings LCG, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Pokemon: TCG, and Out of Order.

Michael Knight Tiny Epic Dungeons, Tiny Epic Dinosaurs, and Undaunted: North Africa.

I played Mexican train dominos and Rummikub.

