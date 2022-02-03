Giveaway Alert: Family Fun and Space Facts Are Hopping at the ‘SpaceGym’

We here at GeekDad and GeekMom love to support geeky parents creating things to do with their kids. Today, we’re bringing you a giveaway and Kickstarter preview for just such a project: SpaceGym.

This post was sponsored by ‘SpaceGym.’

Space Gym is the brainchild of Sue, who created the game for her 6 year-old daughter to get her active while being engaged with space education. First, her daughter loved it. Sue made a few more sets for friends, who also loved it. Then she had 50 sets printed and, even at the height (depth?) of the epidemic, sold all those to other families looking for something new and fun.

Now, the family is going to launch a Kickstarter campaign for a new print run of the game, and to boost interest (and get the game into one lucky winner’s hands) they’re hosting a giveaway with GeekDad! Even better – everyone who enters the giveaway and consents to have their emails added to the Kickstarter preview mailing list with get a print-and-play digital copy of the game!

About the Game:

SpaceGym is an at-home gym game for kids aged 4-7, bundled into a floor game that’s fun for the entire family!

The game is set on a new planet. Aliens test each player with funny physical GYM challenges and SPACE trivia so they can “happily live ever after” on the planet. There are three sets of activity cards in the game – one each for age groups 4/5, 6/7, and for others. The game keeps everyone engaged with three different game modes that use one or both of the two-sided activity mat and tabletop board. The mat makes you hop-skip-jump-crawl-and much more. The board will makes you trade coins with others to achieve goals.

What’s the Giveaway Prize? – 1 SpaceGym game set – Retail value: $31+shipping, total value $45 – US, Canada or Europe only

Use this form to enter the giveaway and add your email to the Kickstarter campaign mailing list (and get a print-and-play digital copy of the game):

'Space Gym' Giveaway Form and Kickstarter Preview Sign-up First Name * Last Name * Email Address Yes, please give my email to the creators so I can be notified about the Kickstarter campaign. (Un-check if you'd rather not hear about the Kickstarter campaign.) Restrictions * Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest only available to residents of Canada, North America, and Europe. By submitting this form, I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions. If you are human, leave this field blank. Δ

If you’d like to learn and help even more, consider:

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



