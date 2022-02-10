GeekDad Daily Deal: TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones

Cut out the noise with today’s Daily Deal, TREBLAB Z7 PRO Noise Canceling Headphones. Designed for everyday use, these wireless, touch-controlled headphones come with incredible features. Noise cancellation is courtesy of active, hybrid ANC Technology and a Qualcomm AptX HD chipset. But, if you actually want to hear what’s going on around you, you can put the TREBLAB Z7 into “transparent mode” instead to pick up all that activity around you. And, as if that weren’t cool enough, it boasts an impressive 45 hours of battery charge after just 2.5 hours of recharging. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

