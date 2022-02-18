GeekDad Daily Deal: Scout Hidden Camera Detector

Whenever you rent a place, you can never be sure of who was there before. Previous tenets or guests have been known to hide spy cameras in private places to catch future visitors unaware. With today’s Daily Deal, the Scout Hidden Camera Detector, you can take steps to avoid your more intimate moments being gathered by these less savory kinds of people. By looking through its built-in lens, the Scout illuminates smooth, reflective surfaces (like those of stealth camera lenses) to reveal their secret hiding places. It only takes a few moments to check a room, but you’ll protect yourself from lasting embarrassment. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

