The EarFun Free Mini Earbuds Provide Great Sound at a Great Price

If you look around, you probably see many people with earbuds in their ears. Whether they are out for a walk, shopping, exercising, or riding public transportation, earbuds are a commonly used peripheral for our smart devices. They are even used in the office for online meetings as well as for taking phone calls. There are a wide range of earbuds out on the market and they range widely in price. EarFun, a brand I have used in the past, has recently released their latest product that provides quality sound at a very low price. Listen to your favorite media with the new EarFun Free Mini Earbuds.

What Are EarFun Free Mini Earbuds?

The EarFun Free Mini earbuds connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone or other electronic devices. These earphones can play for up to 5 hours and the included carrying case can charge them for up to 24 hours of play before needing itself to recharge. The EarFun Free Mini earbuds have a suggested retail price of $29.99 and is currently available from Amazon. There is also a 50% off coupon on the site, making the earphones only $14.99!

What’s in the Box?

The EarFun Free Mini earbuds include the following:

Earbuds

Charging case

USB-C charging cable

3 pairs of soft silicone eartips for small, medium, and large ears

Instruction manual

How to Use EarFun Free Mini Earbuds

Using the EarFun Free Mini earbuds is extremely simple. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth, then remove the earphones from the carrying case to turn them on. Depending on your device, select EarFun Free Mini and the earbuds connect. In the future, as long as you are using the same device, removing the earbuds from the case will automatically connect them to your device. When you first use them, use the ear tips that fit your ears best and are the most comfortable. When you remove the earbuds from the charging case, they automatically power on.

These earbuds are easy to operate. While in use, tapping either earbud twice will pause or play the program or music to which you are listening. One tap on the right earbud increases volume while one tap on the left decreases it. If you want to play the next or previous tracks, triple tap the right or left earbuds respectively. The EarFun Free Mini also works great for taking calls. Tap twice on either earbud to answer a call or to end a call. If you want to reject a call, tap and hold either earbud for 2 seconds. You can even answer or transfer two calls by triple tapping either earbud. If you need to access a voice assistant such as Siri, while not in a call, tap and hold either earbud for 2 seconds.

The earbuds automatically charge when they are placed in their carrying case. It only takes about 90 minutes to fully charge them. The carrying case itself can be charged with the included USB-C charging cable. It takes about 2.5 hours for a full charge. You can also quick charge the earbuds for 10 minutes to get 2 hours of play time if the carrying case is plugged into a power source with the cable.

Why You Should Get EarFun Free Mini Earbuds

The EarFun Free Mini features a great design. The earbuds contain dual 6.0 mm titanium composite dynamic drivers which provide great bass for earbuds. They are also IPX7 Waterproof and incorporate Sweatshield™ Technology which allows you to use them while exercising or in the rain, just not while swimming. Their GreenRadio™ stereo technology supports the use of either earbud in single earbud mode. This is useful when you want to listen to your media but also stay alert and aware of your surroundings. Finally, these earbuds are very lightweight. Each weighs only 3.9 grams which is just a bit over a tenth of an ounce.

I am impressed with the EarFun Free Mini earbuds. I have had the opportunity to try out the EarFun Free Mini for a few weeks. They are comfortable to wear and music sounds great. Even heavy bass sounds like it is coming from a larger subwoofer. The microphones in the earbuds also do a great job of picking up the user’s voice for phone calls or for online meetings. In fact, I prefer wearing them during meetings instead of over-the-ear-headphones. The carrying base easily fits in my pocket so I can take them with me and the case and earbuds combined weigh in at only 39 grams or 1.3 ounces. I highly recommend the EarFun Free Mini earbuds for those who are looking for an inexpensive device which does not compromise on sound quality. They also are great for tweens and teens. Check out their Amazon page.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



