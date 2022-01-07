Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending January 7, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 7, 2022.
Gaming News
- I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday season.
- Mattel now has the worldwide rights to classic party games Wits & Wagers and Say Anything, according to a tweet from designer and NorthStar Games founder Dominic Crapuchettes.
- The next game from Carcassonne designer Klaus-Jürgen Wrede, Fire & Stone, has players play early human settlers venturing out of Africa. The game will be published by Pegasus Spiele and is due out later this month.
- According to Dicebreaker, Voices in My Head, the new game from Corey Konieczka, the creator of Eldritch Horror, is garnering controversy for its potential insensitive handling of mental illness and artwork featuring racial stereotypes.
- GeekDad Approved title Super-Skill Pinball is getting a Star Trek-themed expansion. The expansion will feature four tables from classic Trek storylines, including Starfleet Academy, The Trouble With Tribbles, Lower Decks, and Borg Attack. The game is due out soon.
- Atomic Mass, the Asmodee imprint now in charge of Star Wars games, is bringing The Mandalorian’s ship Razor Crest to the second edition of the game. They will also be releasing a Pride of Mandalore Reinforcement Pack, which adds ship cards and characters from the hit TV show. Both are due out this summer.
- We reported in October on the death of longtime Hasbro CEO Brian Golder. Now, according to ICv2, the head of Wizards on the Coast, Chris Cocks, has been tapped as the permanent replacement. He will take over as CEO of Hasbro on February 25.
GeekDad and Geek Mom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
Jonathan Liu reviewed Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones.
Michael Knight reviewed GeekDad Approved Super-Skill Pinball: Ramp It Up.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
Jonathan Liu played Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones, MicroMacro: Crime City – Full House, The 7th Continent, That Time You Killed Me, and The Hunger.
Robin Brooks played Quiddler, Elector Counts, Kingdomino: Origins, and Pokemon.
I played Santorini: New York, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game, Aquatica, The Quacks of Quedlinburg, Rummikub, Blank Slate, Zoned Out, Yacht Rock, Chiseled, and Terraforming Mars, our featured image this week.