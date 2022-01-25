Live(streamed) Kids Music Returns to Symphony Space

The oldest resident Native American dance company in New York, the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, pays a visit on Saturday, January 29, at 11 AM. The troupe was founded in 1963 by a group of ten Native American men and women (all New Yorkers) descended from Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago, and San Blas tribes. They are keeping alive the traditions, songs, and dances learned from their parents, while added to their repertoire from other Native Americans living in New York as well as others who were passing through. While the event will be livestreamed, sign up here to receive updates and an email alerting you that the link has been posted on Symphony Space’s event page.

Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos returns to the venue on Saturday, February 19, at 11 AM to promote songs from her latest album, Esperanza (“hope” in Spanish), along with music from her past releases. During the pandemic, De Los Santos conducted a series of “En Casa Con Sonia” solo concerts and is no stranger to the “art” of livestreaming shows. Click here for the event sign up sheet for her concert.

The music of East Asia is showcased by Elena Moon Park and Friends on Saturday, March 12, at 11 AM. Children with a curiosity about how alike people are despite our cultural differences may enjoy the welcoming folk rock sound of Park’s ensemble. Click here and event an email for the livestream event.

Here is the video for Elena Moon Park’s song “Flower Dance”: