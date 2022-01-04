Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh Wi-Fi System

Gryphon releases some new home networking products with GeekDads and GeekMoms in mind for those looking to upgrade in 2022.

These days GeekParents are always fighting a war between letting their children ingest quality online content and keeping them safe from hackers and adult material. This is nothing new but routers that help assist in this war are coming to the forefront, and Gryphon is on the front lines.

What is it?

The Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi System is exactly as it says. The main unit is the Gryphon Tower which has AC3000 802.11bgn/AC, simultaneous tri-band radios: 2.4Ghz and (x2) 5Ghz 4×4 MU-MIMO, Antenna Beamforming, 6 High Power Internal Antenna, and is Ethernet Backhaul Ready. That is a lot of power and bandwidth in a really cool modern-looking case that even the most anti-tech person will find attractive sitting on a table or shelf. the Tower covers up to 3000SF so most standard homes can be fully covered with quality wi-fi. But is you still have issues getting signals in other parts of the home multiple units make a rock-solid mesh system.

Setup and Testing

The first thing to do is what has become a norm in modern technology… you need to download the app which you can find here for Android and here for Apple. The app will guide you through the setup process which varies based on whatever modem or gateway you are currently using. You will need to scan the QR code on your new Gryphon products so the app can verify exactly what you are trying to set up. Once you have completed all of the guided steps on the app it is time to create user profiles for those in your home.

This step is the primary reason for purchasing the Gryphon Parental Control Router. Here is where you set up the parameters for each user or device in your home. Going back to the app you first make a profile for each user in your home. You can add a pic and some info if you so choose which is fun. If you have a device that is for multiple users you can make a profile called family or whatever you may choose to represent the group as a whole and set actions accordingly. Once everyone has a profile you then can set timers for usage. If there is a time of day or night that you want to set a restriction to the internet or just an app you can set it in a profile. For example, my son Nicholas has a set of rules like no YouTube or gaming apps from 8 pm to 7 am but he can listen to Spotify if he chooses to. He also has an afternoon homework break with restrictions from 3 pm to 6 pm so that he can focus on work and not play.

One of the other things I was very interested in was setting up the Mesh Wi-Fi system. I do a lot of work in my garage between 3D printing and painting as well as making things on the Cricut. Whether it be watching videos or listening to music, I always seem to need more bandwidth for the garage, and the router in the living room simply does not cut it. The setup for the repeater was incredibly easy. You essentially scan the repeater with the app, place it where you want to expand your home wi-fi, and wait for it to sync. It is that simple and I can tell you with certainty that it has made my life exponentially better when I am working away from the family.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi System is a wonderful product for families that want great high-speed internet throughout the home but still want to maintain some restrictions on the younger members who may want to spend the night binge-watching shows and not getting rest for school or work the next day. Not to mention the avalanche of websites that may not be appropriate for young eyes. Sure, you still need to do your due diligence since young minds tend to find ways to hack around walls meant to keep them safe, but with the Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi System you at least have a partner in the battle against the internet tsunami.

Prices range from $79.00 for the Guardian unit to $399.00 for the Gryphon Tower 2 pack, so I recommend you go to the website and see what blend of products works best for you and your family. They also sell re-certified products which may be a good solution if you are a more budget-conscious family.

I know that in my house the Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi System have given my wife and me a lot more peace of mind as well as a fast and strong backbone for our data usage, and I feel that it can do the same for you and your family.

A sample of the Gryphon Parental Control Router and Mesh Wi-Fi System was made available by the manufacturer.

Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



