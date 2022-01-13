GeekDad Daily Deal: Subscription to Surfshark One

Get a year of VPN, antivirus, anti-tracking search, and security alerts with today’s Daily Deal, Surfshark One. With 3200 servers in 65 countries Surfshark is top-level when it comes to keeping your data away from prying eyes. It will keep you safe on public Wi-Fi networks and uses the latest in security protocols to keep your info private. It also uses a double VPN connection called MultiHop for an added layer of security. We also have two-year subscription deals available, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



