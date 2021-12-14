Watch This: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Trailer Has Michelle Yeoh and Googly Eyes

I saw this trailer this morning and, first thing, had to show it to my wife, who was also totally in on finding this the moment it comes out. The cast sells the movie: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan (yes, that’s Data from The Goonies and Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – arguably the best part of that film), James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in a sci-fi kung fu adventure.

Apparently the multiverse is now a mainstream movie trope, which is fine by me. And, as John Rogers tweeted this morning, if we get a Michelle Yeoh Cinematic Universe to compete with Marvel and DC, I’m all in. Otherwise, I only have one very geeky and Twitter-specific question based on this image from the trailer: how were Anne Wheaton and Bonnie Burton involved in this film? #VandalEyes

