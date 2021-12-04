The EarFun Free Pro 2 Earphones Are Compact but Pack an Earful of Sound

I am finding myself using earphones more and more lately. Part of that is because there is so much media to which I can listen, and it is not confined to me being in the car, in front of a computer, or sitting in my living room. My smartphone allows me to not only listen to my favorite tunes but also podcasts, audiobooks, and even games and videos. Earphones allow me to listen to all of these in stereo sound without anyone else having to listen as well. I use earphones on a regular basis while working in the yard, exercising, or just relaxing. As COVID-19 has increased the number of online meetings and interactions, I find a pair of earphones much easier than plugging in headphones, and I don’t look like I am an air traffic controller. EarFun, a brand I have used in the past, has recently released their latest product that provides great sound and noise cancellation in a comfortable, compact earphone that won’t break your budget. Listen to your favorite media with the new EarFun Free Pro 2 Earphones.

What Are EarFun Free Pro 2 Earphones?

The EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone or other electronic devices. These earphones have active noise canceling that can be activated by touching an earphone—no app required. They can play for up to 6 hours (5 hours if noise canceling is turned on) and the included carrying case can charge them for up to 30 hours of play before needing itself to recharge. The EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones are currently available for $59.99 from Amazon. You can use the coupon code EFFREEB1 for a 32% discount (20% coupon on the product page and an additional 12% with this code), making the earphones only $40.79.

What’s in the Box?

The EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones include the following:

Earphones

Carrying case

USB-C charging cable

4 pairs of ear tips for extra small, small, medium, and large ears

3 pairs of ear hooks for small, medium, and large ears

Instruction manual

How to Use EarFun Free Pro 2 Earphones

Using the EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones couldn’t be easier. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth, then remove the earphones from the carrying case to turn them on. Depending on your device, select EarFun Free Pro 2 and the earphones connect. In the future, as long as you are using the same device, removing the earphones from the case will automatically connect them to your device. When you first use them, use the ear tips and ear hooks that fit your ears best. Two of the ear hook sizes have wings. Choose the size without wings if the wings do not fit your ear. As you insert the right and left earphones into your ears, the ear hooks should be inserted into the upper canal of your ear. Then rotate the earphones to the most comfortable position. Wearing the earphones correctly improves the noise-canceling effect.

These earphones are easy to use. While in use, tapping either earphone twice will pause or play the program or music to which you are listening. One tap on the right earphone increases volume while one tap on the left decreases it. If you want to play the next or previous tracks, triple tap the right or left earphones respectively. The EarFun Free Pro 2 also works great for taking calls. Tap twice on either earphone to answer a call or to end a call. If you want to reject a call, tap and hold either earphone for 2 seconds. You can even answer or transfer two calls by triple tapping either earphone. If you need to access your voice assistant, such as Siri, while not in a call, tap and hold the right earphone for 2 seconds.

The EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones feature three different listening modes which can be cycled through by tapping and holding the left earphone for 2 seconds. The first mode is normal which functions like regular earphones. There is no noise-canceling other than sound that is physically blocked by the structure of the earphones themselves. Active noise-canceling mode will reduce external noise up to 40 decibels. The third mode is transparency. This actually amplifies external noise so that you hear external noise as if you were not wearing the earphones. This is useful when you need to hear vehicles or other possible hazards while out in public. The EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones also have an auto wind reduction feature within the noise-canceling and transparency modes which detects and suppresses noise due to wind.

A new feature of the EarFun Free Pro 2 is game mode control. By triple tapping the left earphone, you can turn game mode on or off. The latency in normal mode is about 200ms. However, in game mode, latency is dropped to as low as 80 ms which improves playing games as well as when watching videos. This lower latency is due to the earphones using Bluetooth 5.2 as well as dual-channel transmission. When game mode is on, it shortens the connection distance. Therefore, when using the earphones for music or audio-only programs, turn off game mode.

The earphones automatically charge when they are placed in their aluminum alloy carrying case. It only takes about an hour to fully charge them. The carrying case can be charged with the included USB-C charging cable which takes about 2 hours for a full charge. It can also be wirelessly charged with a Qi charging pad, though this takes a bit longer at 3.5 hours.

Why You Should Get EarFun Free Pro 2 Earphones

The engineering and design of the EarFun Free Pro 2 is impressive. The earphones contain dual 6.0 mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers with graphene film to deliver authentic and balanced sound with a frequency range of up to 40kHz. The active noise-canceling uses EarFun’s QuietSmart 2.0 hybrid technology and three ENC noise-reducing microphones in each earphone to provide both feedback as well as feed-forward noise cancellation. The software built into the chips in these earphones has custom anti-wind noise algorithms to cut out the wind while allowing other sounds to pass through.

I have had the opportunity to try out the EarFun Free Pro 2 for a few weeks. Some earphones become uncomfortable after a while. However, I have worn the EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones for a few hours at a time without any discomfort. In fact, even when working in the yard or exercising, I don’t even notice them. Instead, I just enjoy listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts with great sound quality. In fact, the sound is incredible whether I am listening to a dramatized audiobook, my favorite song, or even classical music. I feel like I am in the concert hall while listening to Beethoven’s 5th Symphony or Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, a holiday favorite of mine. The highs and lows both come out with high fidelity and you can hear the individual instruments. These earphones also work well for hands-free phone use. The EarFun Free Pro 2 not only lets me hear the voice of the caller but also picks up my voice so the party on the other end can hear me clearly both indoors and outdoors. In addition to connecting the earphones to my cell phone, I have also connected them to my laptop as well as my desktop computer. Whether watching a movie, listening to music, or playing video games, the EarFun Free Pro 2’s performance exceeded my expectations. In fact, after pairing to the computer, I could even activate the noise cancellation function. I recently wore them during a Zoom meeting and they worked perfectly. I could hear the other people and they said they could hear me clearly as well.

I am very impressed with the EarFun Free Pro 2 earphones. Not only do they provide great active noise cancellation, but they are also some of the most comfortable earphones I have worn. I don’t feel any ear pressure with them and the combination of silicone earbuds and ear hooks stay in position in my ears without any need to keep adjusting them. I like that since I wear them while working in the yard with gloves on my hands. Having to remove my gloves to adjust earphones can be a pain. Plus, the earphones register a tap on them while wearing my work gloves so I can easily adjust the volume or go to the next track. One of the features I like is the ability to cycle through the noise cancellation modes with a tap of an earphone. Other earphones I have used required an app on my phone to control this feature. Not only do I like the earphones themselves, I also like the aluminum alloy charging case. It is compact and easily fits in my pocket so I can take them with me. I highly recommend the EarFun Free Pro 2 for those who appreciate sound quality and comfort while desiring effective active noise cancellation. Check out their Amazon page and be sure to use the EFFREEB1 coupon code for a discount. These also make a great holiday gift.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



