GeekDad Daily Deal: TourBox Neo

With today’s Daily Deal, TourBox Neo, content creators have a new device to empower them. This ergonomically-designed tool is meant to help creators with all those repetitive tasks that they inevitably face to make it easier for them to keep creating. It works with all the major name graphic design programs, drawing software, and audio/video editing programs. And it also works with both PCs and Macs. No matter how they choose to make something amazing, the TourBox Neo has them covered. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



