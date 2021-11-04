Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 23: Ransom Part II′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist)

Usagi Yojimbo # 23. Yukichi Yamamoto and his uncle Usagi had encountered two street performer/thieves, Kitsune and her little sister Kiyoko.

Somehow, they had become entangled between them and a mobster: Boss Hasegawa. Kitsune had stolen from him a ledger that recorded the bribes he paid as a gang leader to local politicians.

But now Kyoko is kidnapped, her life hanging by a thread. Only Aoki, the boss’s chief guard, has a chance to protect her, inspired by the Bushido code of honor.

There is a conniving little character who then offers to help them, but Usagi does not trust him: is he what he says he is, or a traitor in sheep′s clothing?

Usagi, Yukichi and Kitsune know they only have until sunrise and that very probably, they would be walking into a trap, but what other choice do they have?

Stan Sakai can best be described as a master storyteller: sometimes the story will be about ghosts; sometimes it will be about solving puzzles and other times, like this particular story, it will be about honor and promises made, even when the person who is affected must pay for the consequences of her actions.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 23: Ransom Part II′ is on sale since October, 2021

AVAILABLE: October 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: FEB210432

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

