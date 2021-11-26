Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 26, 2021

Rob Huddleston

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 26, 2021.

Gaming News

  • To all of our US readers, we hope you had a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
  • Of course, that also means it’s holiday sale time, and your favorite game company is likely joining in on the fun. Just a few of the sales we’re aware of:
    • Portal Games has discounts on many of their most popular titles.
    • AEG’s sale isn’t obvious from their website, but they are offering 50% on Inner Compass, Istanbul Dice, Scorpius Freighter, Atelier: The Artist’s Studio, Cheaty Mages, The Captain is Dead: Lockdown, and all micro-expansions. They are also offering the Thunderstone Quest: Barricades retail edition free with the purchase of Thunderstone Quest retail edition.
    • Pandasaurus is offering as much as 77% off some titles and free shipping on orders over $80. 
    • Renegade has buy one, get on free offers and discounts on gaming bundles.
    • Tabletop Simulator is 50% off this week.
    • Cool Stuff Inc and Miniature Market both have lots of titles on sale.
  • Bezier Games has announced two new maps for Maglev Metro, coming next year.
  • Tiny Minstrel Games is liquidating their remaining inventory through Cool Stuff Inc.
  • Games Workshop has announced new policies against players displaying affiliation with hate groups after a Spanish tournament was unable to expel a player wearing clothing depicting Nazi imagery due to Spanish law. 
  • Blacklist Games is set to release MegaMan Adventuresa board game based on the popular video game franchise. The co-op game is due out in the first quarter of next year.
  • Sails of Glory, a game I definitely don’t get to play enough, is adding a new setting, Spanish galleons, and most excitingly, historic pirate ships, according to DiceBreaker. Due to the continuing supply chain crisis, no release date has been set.
  • Dungeon Fightera cooperative dexterity game, is coming soon from Luma Imports.
  • Renegade is taking preorders for Artisans of Spendent Valea “cooperative adventure game set in a magical and unique land.” The story-driven game is due out in late 2022.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Paul Benson played Final Girl and Dune: House Secrets.

  • Jonathan Liu played The 7th Continent.

  • Robin Brooks played Aeronautica Imperialis.

  • Michael Pistiolas played Andor: The Family Fantasy Game, Azul, Barnyard Bunch, Can’t Stop, Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie, and Marvel Champions.

  • I played Cascadia, The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, and Something Wild! Star Wars The Mandalorian: Grogu, our featured image this week.

