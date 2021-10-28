GeekDad Daily Deal: LOU 3.0 Electric Skateboard

Darren Blankenship

Get around in style with today’s Daily Deal, the LOU 3.0 Electric Skateboard. LOU is a fast, lightweight way to get across campus or town. It can travel at 22 mph (35 kph) and go 12 miles (19 km) on a charge. The wheels, battery, and deck plate are all replaceable, so with all the riding you’ll be doing, you know that down the line you’ll be able to fix things that wear out. Choose from three different colors and check out more details by clicking the link above.

