Take Your Blood Pressure Anywhere With the YHE BP Doctor Smart Watch

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of the adults in the United States, or about 108 million, have hypertension or high blood pressure. Hypertension, as defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as a systolic blood pressure ≥ 130 mm Hg or a diastolic blood pressure ≥ 80 mm Hg or are taking medication for hypertension. Only about a quarter of adults with hypertension have their condition under control. Hypertension also puts people at risk for heart disease and stroke which are the leading causes of death in the United States.

People with hypertension are encouraged to monitor their blood pressure on a regular basis. Many different blood pressure monitors have been available for years. Almost all feature a cuff placed around the upper arm in order to measure one’s blood pressure. While these might be fine for home use, they are not always practical for use at work, while traveling, or even when exercising. As a result, people are less likely to monitor their blood pressure regularly. What if there were an easier, more convenient way to take blood pressure? The BP Doctor Smart Watch now provides such an ability.

What Is the BP Doctor Smart Watch?

The BP Doctor Smart Watch is similar to many fitness smart watches available today. It monitors the wearer’s heartbeat, the number of steps walked, and other information. However, what sets the BP Doctor Smart Watch apart from other fitness watches is the fact that it can also measure blood pressure as well as SpO2 or oxygen saturation. This smart watch also has a number of other features and connects to a phone app for easy monitoring of the various health data it collects. The BP Doctor Smart Watch is a product of YHE and sells for $399. It can be purchased directly from the YHE website and is also available on Amazon. YHE is currently offering a $100 discount on their website. The coupon code is: YHEWELCOME and it will be active until Dec 31, 2021.

What’s in the Box?

The BP Doctor Smart Watch includes the following:

BP Doctor Smart Watch

Charging Dock

USB Charging Cable

Wrist Diameter Measuring Tape

Instruction Manual

How to Use The BP Doctor Smart Watch

Using the BP Doctor Smart Watch is quite easy. Before wearing the watch, first use the included measuring tape to check the diameter of your wrist. The instructions are right on the tape. Pull it tight to read a number which corresponds with the buckle holes on the wristband of the watch and is the most suitable for measuring blood pressure. When not taking your blood pressure, loosen the wristband by one or two holes so it is more comfortable. While you are determining your wrist size, download the BP Doctor app which is available for both iOS and Android. A QR code in the instruction manual takes you to the correct site. The BP Doctor Smart Watch connects to your phone using Bluetooth and you may need to install an update to the watch. Set up your account on the app and you are ready to go.

The BP Doctor Smart Watch has a small round power button along the side as well as a wider home button. The power button lets you turn off the watch or put it into super power mode which saves battery life by only displaying time. The home button takes you to the main menu on the watch. When you first use the watch, you are shown the main panel which is essentially a watch face. There are three default panels from which you can choose and you can download and install some more from the app. While on the main panel, if you swipe to the left, you can see your blood pressure test history. Tap the display to switch to the blood pressure test screen. Swiping left twice from the main panel takes you to the heart rate history and a third swipe takes you to the SpO2 oxygen history. Swiping to the right from the main panel displays the distance you have walked that day as well as calories burned and steps taken.

When you want to take your blood pressure, be sure to tighten up the wristband to the buckle hole you previously measured. Go to the BP test screen and press the start button. Ensure the watch is at the same level as your heart. It is also suggested you sit in a chair with a back and do not cross your legs. The air cuff built into the wristband will inflate and then deflate to measure your blood pressure. From the test screen you can also set up cycles for testing. The first mode tests at morning, noon, and night with the ability to set times for each. Mode 2 lets you choose when you want to test and how often. You can also view your results of testing by swiping up on the test screen and then pressing on the records button. The BP Doctor Smart Watch can store 30 measurement results at a time with each additional new measurement overwriting the oldest.

For testing your SpO2 oxygen saturation level, go to that screen and tap the display to start measuring. Don’t bend your wrist or clench your fist. As the reading appears on the screen, keep your wrist stable for about 30 seconds to record and store the data. Heart rate measurement is activated by swiping to that screen or selecting it from the main menu. Wait about 15 seconds to get the results. You can also swipe up from the heart rate screen to activate continuous monitoring that tests your heart rate about every 10 seconds.

There are several other functions on the BP Doctor Smart Watch which can be accessed through the main menu. HRV, or heart rate variability, which measures your hearts ability to react to stress and other factors. This is measured at night during deep sleep and light sleep. Swipe up from this screen to activate HRV monitoring. The results are displayed on a Lorenz Plot on the app. The Workout function lets you choose from outdoor walk, indoor running, and outdoor running. Once you select your type of exercise, tap the big icon to start the timer and testing. If you tap the small icon, you can set goals for distance, time, and calories. The BP Doctor Smart Watch keeps track of time, distance, pace, and heart rate for your workout. By swiping to the left, you can pause, stop, and continue the workout recording. The Calorie function lets you keep track of the calories you have burned during the day divided by workout, walking, and BMR (basal metabolic rate).

If you wear your BP Doctor Smart Watch at night while sleeping, the sleep function will automatically record intervals of deep sleep, light sleep, and awake and provide you with the time of your actual sleep duration and a sleep quality percentage. The watch also lets you set alarms and if connected to the app on your phone, has a weather function that gives you the current forecast for your location. Within the setting function, you can even set alerts for sleep apnea and a reminder to get moving if you have been sedentary for too long. Within the phone app, you can customize your settings even further and even set up notifications to be displayed on your watch from various apps on your phone.

The BP Doctor Smart Watch’s battery life depends on your usage. If you are using it for testing blood pressure and SpO2 levels several times a day, having heart rate continuously monitored, pushing notifications, then battery life is listed as 2-3 days before needing to charge. If only testing once per day and display set to turn on only when you press the home button, then the watch will go 4-6 days. When using only for time, then it can last 7 or more days.

Why You Should Get the BP Doctor Smart Watch

I have had the opportunity to use the BP Doctor Smart Watch for a few weeks. Initially I had some difficulty in getting the blood pressure function to work. However, after re-reading the directions more closely, I discovered I needed to cinch up the wristband a couple holes tighter for measuring than when I wear it daily for normal use. Once I figured that out, I was able to take my blood pressure on demand with no further issues. As for battery life, with what I would consider normal use, my watch lasted about 48 hours before it needed charged. Since I like to wear it to bed to monitor my sleep, I found that charging the watch while taking a shower or while just sitting worked well. The heart rate and SpO2 measurements are quite accurate as I compared them with other devices. The workout function does a good job of keeping track of steps and distance as well as pace, plus I like the ability to set goals for the workout that alert me when I have reached my chosen goals. The only change I would like made is for the user to be able to choose measurements in miles and degrees Fahrenheit for distance and weather temperature rather than only kilometers and degrees Celsius. Upon talking to my contact at YHE, he said that an ability to change units is under consideration for future updates which can be then up uploaded to the watch from the phone app.

Despite all of the various functions, the main selling point for the BP Doctor Smart Watch is the ability to measure blood pressure. There are a lot of fitness smart watches out in the market, but only a few offer this function. The price of $399 may cause an initial pause. However, that is right in line with similar smart watches. After the $100 discount mentioned above, the new price of $299 is now comparable to fitness smart watches that don’t have blood pressure measuring ability. For those who have hypertension or are taking medication for hypertension, it is important to monitor your blood pressure regularly. The BP Doctor Smart Watch offers a great way to not only measure your blood pressure but also keep track of your data over time. If you have a couple minutes, you can take your blood pressure. The miniature pump is very quiet so you can do it at work or anywhere else without disturbing those around you. While the measurements provided by the BP Doctor Smart Watch should not be used for a medial diagnosis, they can offer an insight as to how activity and diet can affect your blood pressure over time. For those who desire to measure their blood pressure on a more regular basis and want the added bonus of a fitness smart watch, I recommend the BP Doctor Smart Watch. I have been using it for several weeks and will continue to wear and use it both day and night to help monitor my health and wellness.

For more information on the BP Doctor Smart Watch, check out their website. Don’t forget to use coupon code YHEWELCOME to save $100 off your purchase.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

