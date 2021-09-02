Final Trailer for Latest James Bond Movie, ‘No Time to Die’, Is Released

Fans of the timeless British spy with a license to kill have been waiting through delays to see his latest adventures. The wait is nearly over. The 25th James Bond motion picture, No Time to Die, will finally hit theaters on October 8, 2021. With just over a month to go, the final US trailer has been released. Who knew so much action and suspense could be packed into just two and a half minutes? GeekDad will have more about the upcoming No Time to Die later this month with a behind-the-scenes interview with the people who create James Bond’s incredible technology and automobiles as well as a review of the movie itself. So pour yourself a drink of your choice, ‘shaken, not stirred’, and enjoy the trailer.

