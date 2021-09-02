Convention Connection for Thursday, September 2, 2021

If Labor Day weekend in the United States is unofficially “the last weekend of the summer,” then Dragon Con is the unofficial last convention of the summer. After going online-only in 2020, Dragon Con 2021 returns this Thursday, September 2nd, through Monday, September 6th, to Atlanta, Georgia. This year’s event features more than 200 celebrity, creator, cosplay, and gaming guests for attendees to meet and interact with. Programming at Dragon Con 2021 includes panels, workshops, gaming, burlesque, concerts, medieval fighting, wrestling, film and anime screenings, costume contests, pageants, robot fighting contests, art show, parade, the Dragon Awards, charity auction, blood drive, and more. This year’s charity partner is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

Attendees at Dragon Con 2021 must either provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours before entrance to the event. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in indoor public spaces. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase tickets to Dragon Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Fan Expo Boston 2021: Boston, MA. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are required at Fan Expo Boston. Read the full COVID-19 guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to Fan Expo Boston 2021 HERE.

Hub City Comic Convention 2021: Lubbock, TX. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are recommended but not required at Hub City Comic Convention. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Hub City Comic Convention 2021 HERE.

Austria Comic Con 2021: Wels, Austria. Saturday, September 4th, and Sunday, September 5th.

View the full COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Austria Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Naka-Kon 2021: Overland Park, KS. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are required at Naka-Kon 2021. Read the full COVID FAQ HERE.

Naka-Kon 2021 is SOLD OUT.

Nan Desu Kan 2021: Aurora, CO. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are required at Nan Desu Kan. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Register for Nan Desu Kan 2021 HERE.

SacAnime 2021: Sacramento, CA. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Attendees at SacAnime 2021 must either provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours before entrance to the event. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in indoor public spaces. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to SacAnime 2021 HERE.

San Japan 2021: San Antonio, TX. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the San Japan website.

Purchase tickets to San Japan 2021 HERE.

Saboten Con 2021: Phoenix, AZ. Friday, September 3rd, through Monday, September 6th.

Attendees at Saboten Con either need to provide proof of vaccination or wear a mask in indoor public places. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase Saboten Con 2021 badges HERE.

Mizucon 2021: Miami, FL. Saturday, September 4th, through Monday, September 6th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Mizucon website.

Register for Mizucon 2021 HERE.

ReaperCon 2021: Thursday, September 2nd, through Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are required in indoor public places at ReaperCon 2021.

Purchase tickets to ReaperCon 2021 HERE.

Gateway 2021: Los Angeles, CA. Friday, September 3rd, through Monday, September 6th.

Attendees at Gateway 2021 must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in public places. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for Gateway 2021 HERE.

PAX West 2021: Seattle, WA. Friday, September 3rd, through Monday, September 6th.

Attendees at PAX West 2021 must either provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours before entrance to the event. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in indoor public spaces. Read the full Health and Safety statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to PAX West 2021 HERE.

Pacificon Game Expo 2021: San Mateo, CA. Friday, September 3rd, through Monday, September 6th.

Attendees at Pacificon Game Expo 2021 must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks in public places.

Purchase tickets to Pacificon Game Expo 2021 HERE.

New York Toy Con 2021: Brooklyn, NY. Friday, September 3rd, and Saturday, September 4th.

Masks are required at New York Toy Con. Read the full COVID safety measures HERE.

Tickets to New York Toy Con 2021 are available for cash only at the door. Admission is $25.

North Dallas Toy Show 2021: Farmers Branch, TX. Saturday, September 4th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the North Dallas Toy Show website.

Admission is $2 at the door.

Fanaticcon 2021: Ottawa, ON. Sunday, September 5th.

Masks are required at Fanaticcon. Read the full health and safety guidelines HERE.

Admission is $12 at the door.

Midwest Monster Fest 2021: East Moline, IL. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Midwest Monster Fest website.

Purchase tickets to Midwest Monster Fest 2021 HERE.

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival 2021: Atlantic City, NJ. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival website.

Purchase tickets to New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival 2021 HERE.

Sinister Nights 2021: Miami, FL. Friday, September 3rd, through Sunday, September 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Sinister Nights website.

Purchase tickets to Sinister Nights 2021 HERE.

Big River Steampunk Festival 2021: Hannibal, MO. Friday, September 3rd, through Monday, September 6th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Big River Steampunk Festival website.

Tickets for individual activities are available at the vendor booths.

NC Disneyana 2021: Raleigh, NC. Saturday, September 4th.

NC Disneyana is a Disney-themed convention and pin trading event.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the NC Disneyana website.

Purchase tickets to NC Disneyana 2021 HERE.

Momento Con 2021: Pittsburgh, PA. Saturday, September 4th, and Sunday, September 5th.

Momento Con is a television themed convention.

Masks are required at Momento Con.

Purchase tickets to Momento Con 2021 HERE.

Narrativity 2021: Plymouth, MN. Saturday, September 4th, through Monday, September 6th.

Narrativity is a storytelling themed convention.

Attendees at Narrativity must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask in public places. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Register for Narrativity 2021 HERE.

