Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 21: Yukichi Part II′

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) HI-FI Design (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo # 21 Yukichi Yamamoto is now with Usagi trying to fulfill his master′s last request: to deliver a very important sword to the new owner of the school, his nephew Daido.

Here we need to take a moment, and discuss a very important concept, which is Bushido. Originally, Bushido came to be as a series of codes of conduct associated with the samurai way of life. Known as the “the way of the warrior,” this moral code concerned itself with samurai attitudes, behavior and lifestyle.

There are core values regarding Bushido and a very strict form of morality. You cannot attack someone from behind, you have to have honor in every aspect of your life, and should be faithful to your master to the death. Of course not everyone is perfect, and sometimes money or ambition or power would tempt warriors to stray off the path. This is the case with the instructor at this rival school; he will fail and shock Usagi for his failings regarding Bushido.

The local swords school will try to prevent Usagi and Yukichi (who turn out to be cousins) from fulfilling their mission, but no one can defeat Usagi… not even when they call out his Mon and deem him a traitor. There is a reward for his head from this moment on in his story and he must be very careful.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 21: Yukichi Part II′ is on sale since July, 2021

AVAILABLE: July 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: MAY210471

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



