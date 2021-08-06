Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 6, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending August 6, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Atheneum: Mystic Library, Ecos: First Continent, The Key: Murder at the Oakdale Club, The Key: Sabotage at Lucky Llama Land, The Little Flower Shop Dice Game, The 7th Continent, and Verdant.

Michael Knight played Almanac: the Crystal Peaks, Dragonbound: Lords of Vaala, Turbo Sleuth, and Summoner Wars.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Race to the Treasure, Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie, Barnyard Bunch, 5er Finden, and Can’t Stop..

I played The Independence Incident and Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, our featured image this week.

