GeekDad Daily Deal: The 1 Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Try your luck with today’s Daily Deal, the 1 Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF. This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, when finished, displays a QR code that you can use to see what you’ve won. Your prize for solving it will be anywhere between 25¢ and $1,000,000. Each die-cast puzzle piece is unique, so it will require some decent jigsaw-solving skill to finish it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 081319 lap desk

Geek Daily Deals August 13, 2019: Portable Lap Desk w/ Heat Shield and Mouse Tray for $19 Today!

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 091216

Save on STEM Toys and Games, Big Deals on Your First Household Robot – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: iBlazr 2 Flash Bundle

Darren Blankenship