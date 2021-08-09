GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished Apple Mac Mini

It doesn’t have to be brand new to get the job done. Today’s Daily Deal, a Refurbished Apple Mac Mini, has the power to reliably work with all those standard apps you’ve already been using. Sporting an Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, and a128GB SSD this minicomputer runs MacOS X 10.14 so you can get your work done smoothly. It also includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio jack. It also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting to the outside world. And, it’s cheaper than buying one brand new. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

