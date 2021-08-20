GeeDad First Look: ‘Get It Together’ This September With a Brand New ‘WarioWare’ Title

In addition to Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents—which gave us some solid previews of both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus—this week afforded me yet another early look at an upcoming Nintendo Switch title. Slated for a September 10 release, Warioware: Get It Together brings the microgame adventures of Wario and his friends to your favorite console/handheld hybrid with every bit of the over-the-top ridiculousness you’ve come to expect from the series.

Each new WarioWare title proudly wears its gimmick on its sleeve, from the initial offering’s 5-second levels to the rhythm-game slant of Touched! to the motion-based WarioWare: Smooth Moves. Get It Together, as the name implies, leverages the easy multiplayer of the Nintendo Switch to make its rapid-fire, minimally-instructed gameplay a family affair.

The team at Treehouse walked me through a number of game modes, and the thing that really stood out was how differently each playable character controls. In the game’s story mode and even the multiplayer Puck’er Up—a competitive Pong-like affair where the winner of each point has to complete a microgame while their opponent does their best to hamper them—the controls themselves are practically part of the puzzle.

Some characters may auto-run, while others, like ninjas Cat and Ana, automatically jump, a feature that can be either a blessing or a curse depending on your in-game goal. Of course, you can always check out your unlocked characters in the Crew mode, where you can practice their disparate control methods as well as use in-game currency to customize and level up your favorites for use in the Wario Cup online challenge competition.

Mixed in with all the new madness is plenty of classic WarioWare weirdness. The story mode involves the workers at WarioWare Inc. getting sucked into their latest game… which makes as much sense as any WarioWare setup.

You (or you and a friend via the wonders of single-system co-op) can dive into this main mode, gaming your way through themed worlds and unlocking new characters like the scootering Mona and animal cabbies Dribble and Spitz, bashing bosses and collecting coins as you go. You Play-O-Pedia will help you keep track of which of the 200+ microgames you’ve encountered, and, like the Crew mode, will afford you a chance to perfect the quirky controls of all your favorites.

For me, though, the big standout of the presentation was the Variety Pack feature—specifically, a frantic side-scrolling mode called the Daily Grind. In it, I saw two players attempt to maneuver their way through enemies and obstacles, collecting business contracts while attempting to outrun a veritable tidal wave of salarymen approaching from behind.

It represented exactly the sort of far-out variation on a theme that has made the WarioWare franchise a household favorite since the GBA era, and it’s the thing I’m most looking forward to experiencing myself.

Speaking of, this afternoon on the eShop, a special demo version of Warioware: Get It Together will be made available, and I highly recommend that you download it and try all this multiplayer mayhem on for size. And, if it truly speaks to your garlic-loving, hair-tweezing, nose-picking soul, the full retail version is available for pre-order at retailers everywhere.

Special thanks to Nintendo of America and the Nintendo Treehouse team for taking the time to show me Warioware: Get It Together via an exclusive Zoom call. This post contains affiliate links. Mona and her Vespa reign supreme!

